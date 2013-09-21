HOUSE PASSES GOVERNMENT SPENDING BILL THAT DEFUNDS OBAMACARE

The House of Representatives Friday morning passed a spending bill that would keep the government funded past Sept. 30 — and would also strip funding for the Affordable Care Act.

The bill passed by a 230-189 vote. All but one Republican voted in favour of the bill. All but two Democrats opposed it.

The continuing resolution will head to the Democratic-controlled Senate, where Democrats are expected to have enough votes to strip the language that defunds Obamacare from the bill. The government will shut down Oct. 1 if Republicans and Democrats cannot agree on a consensus bill.

The vote in the House came after two weeks of House leadership struggling to find a strategy that avoids a government shutdown but also appeases the ultra-conservative wing of the party who want to use the threat of a shutdown as a last-ditch effort to stop Obamacare, the implementation of whose main provisions starts next month.

Wednesday, House Speaker John Boehner gave in to the demands of his party’s conservative wing and announced that he would bring to the floor a continuing resolution that includes the language defunding Obamacare. The bill keeps the government funded only through Dec. 15.

The bill has caused a significant amount of division between House and Senate Republicans this week. Most of House Republicans’ ire has been directed at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who has pushed the House to take up the cause of defunding Obamacare but admitted Wednesday that his gambit was not likely to succeed in the Senate.

Friday morning, Rep. Sean Duffy (R-Wis.) said Cruz and other Senate Republicans had “bullied” and “abused” House Republicans into a failed approach.

“You should have been on the floor back in the cloak room,” Duffy said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“There was so much anger, so much frustration. Because, again, we’ve been abused by these guys for so long. What I see happening now is people coming out and calling them out for the hypocrisy of these big, tough conservatives who know how to fight but will never get in the ring.”

The one Republican who voted against the bill was Rep. Scott Rigell (Va.), who said Thursday that he would do so because of a desire to return to regular budget order.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.