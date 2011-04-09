Government Rests-Will Raj Rajaratnam Take The Stand In His Own defence?

A webtoon originally posted on clearandpresent.com



After five weeks, 18 witnesses, and the playing of 45 wiretapped conversations between Mr. Rajaratnam and his alleged accomplices, the government rested in its case against the Galleon hedge fund billionaire. And what a five weeks it was!

If this were a boxing match, Judge Holwell would have thrown in the white towel after Lloyd Blankfein’s testimony. It is so bad that I am hearing that Las Vegas has set the jury deliberation over/under at a mere 5 hours, with a conviction a 99.5% certainty.But this is a court of law, and Raj still has a puncher’s chance. It’s certainly going to take a miracle to keep the Sri Lankan teddy bear out of jail-do you believe in miracles, Mr. Dowd?

I am no lawyer (well, actually I am, but that’s another story altogether), but my gut sense is that if Raj wants to get his $50 million worth from his attorneys at Akin Gump, he and Mr. Dowd are going to have to come up with a game changer next week. As Ricky Ricardo says, Raj, “you got some splaining to do”.

What follows is a Webtoon, depicting a purely hypothetical strategy session between John Dowd and his client as they prepare for their defence next week. Will Raj take the stand? What will his defence be? What will he wear? What’s for dinner? The next five minutes has answers to all these critical questions and more.

Enjoy the movie!

Click Here for movie and Full article.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/government-rests-will-raj-rajaratnam-take-the-stand

