Government Stops Plot Against Fannie Mae

It seems that a disgruntled laid-off employee at Fannie Mae almost delivered mortgage relief to millions of Americans–by attempting to erase all the information in Fannie Mae’s database.



Wow. From the AP:

The Justice Department says it foiled a plot by a fired Fannie Mae contract worker in Maryland to destroy all the data on the mortgage giant’s 4,000 computer servers nationwide.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Rajendrasinh Makwana, of Glen Allen, Va., is scheduled for arraignment Friday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore on one count of computer intrusion.

U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein says Makwana was fired Oct. 24.

Rosenstein says that on that day, Makwana programmed a computer with a malicious code that was set to spread throughout the Fannie Mae network and destroy all data this Saturday.

Why are all these evil geniuses always so dumb? There was no need to make the virus wait months until it struck down Fannie Mae. He’s like the guy who explains his whole plot to James Bond instead of just feeding him to the sharks. Or shooting him for that matter. Oh well. We suppose its all for the best. The cost of forensic accounting to reconstruct the Fannie Mae database would probably have just added another half a trillion to the bailout.

