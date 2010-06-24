Government Prepares Devastating Report On Underwater Oil Plumes

The government is preparing an extensive report on the underwater oil plumes that BP initially denied, CBS’s Sharyl Attkisson reports.



Through May 30, Tony Hayward was still claiming the spilled oil was entirely on the surface of the Gulf. BP has not commented since the second week of June, when NOAA confirmed the existence of underwater plumes.

The existence of oil beneath the surface could increase the estimates of quantity and spread of the oil spill. Worse, it could lead to a massive increase to the Gulf of Mexico Dead Zone, causing bacteria to repopulate and deplete the ecosytem of oxygen.

Nightmare scenarios regarding the underwater oil have been proposed by various scientists. Oil plumes could increase the methane level to poisonous levels. Oil plumes might even increase ocean pressure and cause tsunamis.

