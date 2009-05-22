$50 Million To Towns With Shuttered Auto Plants, To Retrain For The Renewable Energy Economy

Jay Yarow
giant windmill tbi

Towns that are losing their auto manufacturing plants are being compensated with $50 million checks from the stimulus package to retrain their workers, the AP reports.

They’ll be trained in “in the energy efficiency and renewable energy sectors,” as well as receive ” job counseling and placement services.”

Compared to China, who’s shoveling cash to training its workers in cleantech, $50 million is sort of a pittance. We’ve got billions of dollars to spend and we’re just giving these folks enough to maybe attend a community college.

 

