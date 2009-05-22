$50 Million To Towns With Shuttered Auto Plants, To Retrain For The Renewable Energy Economy

Towns that are losing their auto manufacturing plants are being compensated with $50 million checks from the stimulus package to retrain their workers, the AP reports.



They’ll be trained in “in the energy efficiency and renewable energy sectors,” as well as receive ” job counseling and placement services.”

Compared to China, who’s shoveling cash to training its workers in cleantech, $50 million is sort of a pittance. We’ve got billions of dollars to spend and we’re just giving these folks enough to maybe attend a community college.

