James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Australians could use a vaccine passport system linked to QR codes from October, according to reports.

Senior government officials have reportedly thrown their weight behind the proposal, in a bid to slowly open borders and incentivise the jab.

But some senior MPs are said to have expressed reservations over using the same system domestically.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Australians fully vaccinated against COVID-19 would be permitted to travel overseas after displaying a QR code-based vaccine passport form, under a plan reportedly supported by top-ranking federal government ministers.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the federal cabinet’s expenditure review committee last week threw its weight behind the plan, which could open the international border to Australians who have received both doses of the jab while easing the requirements of hotel quarantine upon their return.

Canberra hopes to implement the system as early as October, the outlet reports.

The proposed vaccine passport system would tie the vaccination status stored on an individual’s MyGov account to new digital documentation, including a scannable QR code.

The system will purportedly be aided by the new integration of Services Australia data and Google and Apple digital wallets.

Government officials are reportedly working on how the system will integrate data from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which oversees Australia’s passport system, and the Department of Home Affairs, which currently oversees travel exemptions during the nation’s hard border closure.

The proposal goes above and beyond the system already flagged by airline Qantas, which last week announced it will implement its own system in conjunction with the International Air Transport Association.

Beyond the immediate benefit to vaccinated travelers and the airline industry, the promise of reinstated international travel is seen as a key incentive to drive vaccination rates at home.

While the Coalition has publicly dismissed new calls from the Opposition to provide $300 to every fully vaccinated Australian to drive jab take-up, Finance Minister Simon Birmingham yesterday said the promise of renewed freedoms should be enough.

“Australians should be clear that as we reopen, it’s highly likely that there will be some areas of life where it’s more likely you will get greater liberties or freedoms if you’ve been vaccinated than not,” he told 2GB.

Major event organisers and sporting codes like the NRL have also backed the idea of vaccine passports for fans.

While the move for vaccine passports for international travel has broad cabinet approval, its domestic use is more contentious.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has long advocated for a vaccine passport system linked to unrestricted interstate travel, but the Sydney Morning Herald reports more conservative Coalition MPs are reluctant to constrain movement for some Australians as vaccination rates climb and border closures become less frequent.

Advanced discussions about the vaccine passport project coincide with new independent modelling which suggests some 80% of the population will need full vaccination before restrictions fall away