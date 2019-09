The FTC is reviewing Google’s acquisition of mobile ad company AdMob, the Wall Street Journal reports.



It’s still in the early stages and there’s no reason for the FTC to hold up the deal, so far.

Google tells the Journal it doesn’t see any “regulatory concerns with this deal, but closer scrutiny has been one consequence of our success.”

