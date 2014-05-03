This Might Be The Government Hiring Chart We've Literally Been Waiting 5 Years To See

Deutsche Bank analyst Torsten Slok just sent this out as part of a larger chartpack relating to the state of the labour market.

It shows that for the first time in 5 years (with the exception over the Census-related spike) it appears that public sector hiring is on an uptrend.

Public sector austerity has been one of the big drags on the economy, thanks in large part due to severe cuts at the state and local level. If this comes bac, that’s big headwind finally going away.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.