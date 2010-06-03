Government Getting Closer To Bailing Out Newspapers And Billionaire Media Moguls

In the op-ed below from the New York Post, Jeff Jarvis expands on his disgust at the FTC’s recent “how to save journalism” proposals. Basically, the proposals boil down to: Let’s change laws and create tax incentives that will save old newspapers and newspaper moguls at the expense of a vibrant new news industry.The Federal Trade Commission says it wants to save journalism. I’m not sure who asked it to.

In a just-released “staff discussion draft” of “potential policy recommendations to support the reinvention of journalism,” the agency only circles its wagons around old newspapers and their fading business models.

If the FTC wants to reinvent journalism, perhaps it should align with news’ disruptors. But there’s none of that in this report. The word blog is used but once in 35 pages of text–and then only in a parenthetical mention of soccer blogs. Discussion of investing in technology comes on the last page in a suggestion about tools for “improved electronic note-taking.”

