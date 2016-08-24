Tech City UK has moved into one of London's most exclusive startup spaces -- but it won't say how much it's paying

Tech City UK Tech City UK CEO Gerard Grech.

Tech City UK, a government-funded quango set up to grow the UK tech sector, has moved into one of the most expensive startup spaces in London but it’s refusing to say how much rent it’s paying.

The organisation moved into the members-only Second Home building just off Brick Lane after the office it was in previously shut amid safety concerns.

Second Home, cofounded by Rohan Silva, a former special advisor to Prime Minister David Cameron, is widely regarded as one of London’s coolest startup spaces, although Silva himself prefers to call the building a place for “scaleups”.

Business Insider asked Tech City UK and Rohan Silva how much the taxpayer-funded organisation is paying to be there but neither provided a figure.

A Tech City spokeswoman said: “We have relocated to Second Home. We regularly move office locations so that we are surrounded by different members of the community — it’s a great way to get a feel for what people are building, for our whole team to learn new interesting things, and to engage with a diverse mix of people in tech.”

The spokeswoman added that Tech City UK is actually paying less to work out of Second Home than it did to work out of Runway East, which is the coworking space based that Tech City UK used to be based out of until the office block it’s based in closed due to a collapsed beam.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.