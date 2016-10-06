The UK government has given the green light to fracking in Lancashire

The UK government has made the landmark decision to allow fracking to take place at a site in northwest England.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid announced on Thursday that shale gas company Cuardrilla is allowed to frack at Preston New Road in Flyde, Lancashire, but blocked plans for fracking at another site nearby.

Lancashire County Council had initially rejected planning applications from shale gas company Cuadrilla for fracking projects at two locations in the borough of Fylde.

Cuadrilla appealed against the decision and took it a public inquiry, which was heard over the summer.

This story is developing…

