Government Finds Extra $5 Million, Tripling Funds To Turn Back Asylum Seekers In Lifeboats

Getty/ Scott Fisher

The federal government is spending $7.5 million on lifeboats to prevent asylum seekers reaching Australia, $5 million more than originally planned Fairfax Media has revealed.

Fairfax says the figure will emerge in Senate Estimates tomorrow, adding that the lifeboats are worth around $200,000 each, meaning the number used will rise from 12 to 37, with a number of other costs associated with Operation Sovereign Borders also rising, including nearly $42 million to extend contracts for patrols of the area.

More details here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.