Confirmed: Government Workers Have Better Benefits Than You Do

Following the release of the advance GDP report on Friday, the St. Louis Fed is out with a whole slew of charts on the state of the economy.



We’ll be combing through them for a while, but we wanted to spotlight one amusing pair.

It’s a look at the cost of benefits for government and private sector employees, and how they’ve grown since 2001. Not surprisingly, benefits inflation at the public sector level outpaces the private sector.

Photo: St. Louis Fed

Photo: St. Louis Fed

