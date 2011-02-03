There's Another Reason The Egyptians Hate Their Government

It sucks.



Morgan Stanley charts various countries on the Government Effectiveness Index, as measured by the World Justice organisation, which explains…

The Government Effectiveness Index is a measure of “the quality of public service provision, the quality of the bureaucracy, the competence of public servants, and the independence of the civil service from political pressures.” This index describes the ability of governments to effectively deliver public services and make policy. Units: Index: -2.5 worst governance, 0 average, 2.5 best governance. Source:

Photo: Morgan Stanley

