The government drops its plan to hike National Insurance for the self-employed

LONDON — The UK government has dropped its plan to increase National Insurance contributions for the self-employed.
The change to how much National Insurance self-employed Brits would pay was announced in Chancellor Philip Hammond’s budget last week despite the Conservative Party’s 2015 manifesto promising a freeze to all NIC rates.
Hammond announced the u-turn in a letter to MPs released on Wednesday morning.
Here’s a copy of the letter:
This is a developing story…
