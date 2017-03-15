The government drops its plan to hike National Insurance for the self-employed

LONDON — The UK government has dropped its plan to increase National Insurance contributions for the self-employed.

The change to how much National Insurance self-employed Brits would pay was announced in Chancellor Philip Hammond’s budget last week despite the Conservative Party’s 2015 manifesto promising a freeze to all NIC rates.

Hammond announced the u-turn in a letter to MPs released on Wednesday morning.

Here’s a copy of the letter:

This is a developing story…

