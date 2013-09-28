Government Contributions To GDP Since 1965

People generally assume that when a democrat occupies the Oval Office, government gets bigger and government spending becomes key to GDP growth.

However, that has just not been the case with President Obama.

Here’s an interesting chart from Chicago Fed President Charles Evans.

It shows how the government contributed to GDP growth in every quarter since 1965. Notice the far right.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.