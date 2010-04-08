Can You Guess The One Area Where Consumer Credit Actually Grew? Just Try To Guess

Today’s consumer credit numbers were a big bummer. Far from borrowing up the wazoo again, consumers went back to cutting up the plastic (which is actually highly needed, but it’s not good for your v-shaped dreams).



Lending institutions of all shapes and sizes reported lower consumer loan assets in March.

But there was one (and only one) lender that actually expanded its lending to the consumer. But it wasn’t any banks.

Duh! It was Uncle Sam. (via Waverly)

