Government Bond Markets Around The World Are Burning

Government bonds are selling off worldwide again today as Treasury yields rise – driven by expectations of Federal Reserve tapering of monetary stimulus – making U.S. bonds more attractive to others on a relative basis.



The worst performers in the developed world are, once again, some of the riskiest sovereign credits:

Greek 10-year yields are up 56 basis points to 10.45%

Portuguese 10-year yields are up 33 basis points to 6.30%

Spanish 10-year yields are up 30 basis points to 4.81%

Italian 10-year yields are up 27 basis points to 4.52%

However, core countries in the eurozone and other European safe havens are getting hit too:

French 10-year yields are up 12 basis points to 2.22%

German 10-year yields are up 9 basis points to 1.65%

Swiss 10-year yields are up 18 basis points to 0.90%

Swedish 10-year yields are up 14 basis points to 2.13%

And in emerging markets, the brutal sell-off continues (dollar-denominated debt):

Indonesian 10-year yields are up 56 basis points to 4.76%

Russian 10-year yields are up 46 basis points to 4.14%

Turkish 10-year yields are up 46 basis points to 4.60%

Mexican 10-year yields are up 17 basis points to 3.76%

Brazilian 10-year yields are up 14 basis points to 4.11%

Nowhere appears to be safe today in government bond markets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.