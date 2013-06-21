Government Bond Markets Around The World Are Burning

Government bonds are selling off worldwide again today as Treasury yields rise – driven by expectations of Federal Reserve tapering of monetary stimulus – making U.S. bonds more attractive to others on a relative basis.

The worst performers in the developed world are, once again, some of the riskiest sovereign credits:

  • Greek 10-year yields are up 56 basis points to 10.45%
  • Portuguese 10-year yields are up 33 basis points to 6.30%
  • Spanish 10-year yields are up 30 basis points to 4.81%
  • Italian 10-year yields are up 27 basis points to 4.52%

However, core countries in the eurozone and other European safe havens are getting hit too:

  • French 10-year yields are up 12 basis points to 2.22%
  • German 10-year yields are up 9 basis points to 1.65%
  • Swiss 10-year yields are up 18 basis points to 0.90%
  • Swedish 10-year yields are up 14 basis points to 2.13%

And in emerging markets, the brutal sell-off continues (dollar-denominated debt):

  • Indonesian 10-year yields are up 56 basis points to 4.76%
  • Russian 10-year yields are up 46 basis points to 4.14%
  • Turkish 10-year yields are up 46 basis points to 4.60%
  • Mexican 10-year yields are up 17 basis points to 3.76%
  • Brazilian 10-year yields are up 14 basis points to 4.11%

Nowhere appears to be safe today in government bond markets.

