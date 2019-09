While Italy and Spain and Greece get the headlines, the actual reality with respect to government bond yields is that they’re collapsing all over the place.



Pretty much anyone with their own printer or in close proximity to a printer (Germany) is seeing record or near-record low yields.

The US 10-year has fallen to 1.79%.

Photo: Bloomberg

