A lone bidder took home all 10 blocks totaling 30,000 Bitcoins the US government auctioned off Friday.

The price on Friday, the day of the bidding, was around $US580. It’s now climbed to $US650.

The U.S. Marshals said they could not comment on the winning bid amount, nor the bidders’ origin.

Developing…

