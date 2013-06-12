FORMER GOVERNMENT AGENT: Edward Snowden Is 'A Self-Indulgent Douche'

Clint Eastwood plays a Secret Service agent in ‘The Line Of Fire.’

Earlier, we invited folks at the National Security Agency and other government agencies to share their side of the spying story.



Are they all power-hungry megalomaniacs who use their “panopticon” spying machine to destroy privacy and trample all over the Constitution, as 29 year-old leaker Edward Snowden suggests?

Or are they like most professionals, who try hard, respect other people, and do the best job they can?

We’ve already gotten some interesting responses, and we look forward to getting more in the coming days.

For now, here’s the perspective of a reader who says he is former Secret Service agent. He’s not privvy to the goings-on inside today’s turbocharged National Security Agency, but he has an interesting view of the general situation:

I am a former US Secret Service agent and was previously exposed to many capabilities of our government. While I absolutely believe all communication is accessible, I also know that 99.9% of intel and law enforcement personnel are for Americans not against Americans.

Privacy and our “special” rights as Americans are very well understood, and there is an intense underpinning to protecting those rights across the board.

Now, did I see instances of abuse of power by certain individuals? I would say yes. However, America first is how I like to think about it, and that’s how I think 99.9% of government intel types think about it.

As far as this Booz Allen contractor is concerned, I think he’s a self-indulgent douche. I don’t think, based on what I know, he is for America, and he is certainly not a “hero”. I would put him in the traitor category.

Also, I can paint you a profile of what is going on here if it helps.

US intel agency contracts with what may as well be a private sector intel agency. They pluck some kid in his 20s off a farm (or some variation like that) and expose him to the fact that our government engages in well, spying. What a shock!!! The same confused lost soul “looks into it more” and is further shocked that our government is spying – ALL THE TIME – and uses technology to do so. Another big shock!!! Same kid lost in his 20s is “compelled to tell everyone” how bad everything is then flees like a coward to [Hong Kong]. That is what is going on here. To extend this conversation to “the US gov” is spying on all Americans is a grotesque mischaracterization, if not total sensationalized version, of what actually happens.

