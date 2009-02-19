Governator Back On Silver Screen In Sylvester Stallone Movie

- The Governator is returning to the movies, playing himself in Sylvester Stallone’s The Expendables. Mickey Rourke and Eric Roberts have also joined the cast. (AICN)
- Owen Wilson and Paul Rudd could be competing for Reese Witherspoon’s affections in an upcoming James L. Brooks romantic comedy. (Variety)
- The vampires in the Twilight sequel New Moon might be big Madonna fans. The Material Girl is in very early talks to contribute a song to the soundtrack. (EW)
- Martin Lawrence is developing Back to America, a Coming-to-America-in-reverse-sounding comedy in which a working class man from Queens discovers he’s the heir to an African throne and travels there to claim his birthright. (Variety)
- Ashton Kutcher will likely star in the football-themed, Freaky Friday-esque comedy, Traded. Will he confirm his casting on Twitter? (Variety)
- Ang Lee is in talks to direct a film version of The Life of Pi for Fox 2000. (Variety)
- Director Robert Rodriguez is set to write and direct futuristic crime thriller Nerverackers for his longtime friends at The Weinstein Company’s Dimension division. (Variety)
