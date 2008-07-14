SHOCKER! Gov't Mulling Oil Move That Will Actually Help: Hated 55 MPH Speed Limit

Here’s the most telling sign that the energy crisis is serious in America. Politicians are considering a solution that is not only extrememly unpopular but might actually help. WSJ:



The federally mandated 55 mile per hour speed limit put into force in 1974 by the Nixon administration did curb fuel consumption. But it was one of the most unpopular moves the government made during the energy crisis of that decade.

But now, a few politicians are daring to raise the “C” word — conservation — in public. Among them is Sen. John Warner (R., Va.), who last week sent an open letter asking the Energy secretary and the Government Accountability Office to study whether it’s time to drop the speed limits on the nation’s roads — again. (Read the letter) He’s expecting an answer in time to raise the issue in the Senate before Congress breaks for the election in September.

