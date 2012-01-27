Gov. Brewer Struggles To Explain Why She Put Her Finger In The President's Face

Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer got into an argument with President Obama on Wednesday at a Phoenix airport over excerpts in her book that he felt were unfair.



Brewer wagged her finger at the president after the pair exchanged greetings and some appartantly heated words after he arrived.

“I was not hostile. I was trying to be very, very gracious,” she said.

Watch below as Brewer tries to explain and mitigate the situation.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.