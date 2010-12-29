Gov. Ed Rendell Stands By His Belief In The "Wussification of America"

Photo: ESPN

Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell is not backing down from his comments yesterday, saying that the decision to cancel Sunday’s Vikings-Eagles games is a sign of the “wussification of America.“Rendell appeared on ESPN2’s “First Take” this morning and stood by his words, with one exception. He says the Chinese people marching under orders to watch football in the snow would have been doing “advanced calculus.” Glad he cleared that up.



The governor added that games played in extreme conditions are often the most memorable and he also brought up the 2014 Super Bowl, which will be played in New Jersey, in an outdoor stadium in February.

Any chance that gets canceled because of a few flurries?

