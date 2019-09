Photo: NBC

The crew at Lincoln Financial Field had a little fun with Governor Ed Rendell tonight, who showed off his manhood by braving the cold to cheer for his Eagles at the Tuesday Night Football game.Workers filled his extra seat with snow shoveled out of the stadium’s aisles as a show of support for his controversial anti-wuss stances.



