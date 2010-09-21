Gov. Chris Christie On The 2012 Presidential Election: "I'm Not Ready"

Photo: CNBC

Sorry GOP, you’re stuck with Palin and Mitt.The hottest star of the party, NJ Governor Chris Christie, declared on CNBC that he isn’t likely to be a Presidential candidate in 2012 because, as he says “I’m not ready.”



It’s a little surprising. He could have easily just said something like “I’m focused on fixing New Jersey, and can’t speculate on future political plans.”

He also says he doesn’t want it that bad.

