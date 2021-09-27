15 must-see photos from this year’s stacked Gov Ball performances – from Billie Eilish to Megan Thee Stallion

Tate McRae initially rose to fame as a dancer.

The 18-year-old enjoyed breakthrough musical success in early 2020 when her moody single, “You Broke Me First,” began climbing the charts. She now incorporates her professional dance background into her live shows.

McRae previously teased her show-stopping “All My Friends Are Fake” choreography on TikTok. The video has since racked up nearly three million views.