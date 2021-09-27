15 must-see photos from this year’s stacked Gov Ball performances – from Billie Eilish to Megan Thee Stallion

The 18-year-old enjoyed breakthrough musical success in early 2020 when her moody single, “You Broke Me First,” began climbing the charts. She now incorporates her professional dance background into her live shows.
Young Thug enjoyed a raucous and devoted crowd, despite taking the stage more than one hour late.
Young Thug was originally scheduled to begin performing at 7 p.m.
Shortly before, festivalgoers received a notification that his set had been postponed 15 minutes, but the “Jeffery” rapper did not take the stage until 8:05 p.m.
Post Malone began his headlining set from an elevated runway.
The Grammy nominee opened with hits “Wow” and “Better Now.” His varied setlist included songs like the groovy “Circles,” guitar ballad “Stay,” and trap banger “White Iverson.”
“Music is becoming so genre-less and just so liquid and anything can be anything,” he previously told Insider. “Just stepping out of comfort zones and maybe doing rock, maybe doing country, maybe putting it all together with all different sorts of genres I think is cool — because there is no genre and it’s just music at that point.”
He closed the festival with two of his biggest hits: “Rockstar” and “Congratulations.”