Gov. Andrew Cuomo questioned for 11 hours about sexual harassment and misconduct accusations

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York’s Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. Investigators conducting an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo questioned him for eleven hours when he met with them last month, The New York Times reported Monday, Aug. 2. AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Investigators questioned Gov. Andrew Cuomo about multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and harassment.

Attorneys Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark were appointed as lead investigators and questioned Cuomo.

Cuomo has issued denials and refused to step down as governor.

At his office in Manhattan, two lead investigators from the state attorney general’s office questioned New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in an 11-hour interview about his treatment of women, The New York Times reported.

Lead investigators Joon H. Kim, a former acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Anne L. Clark, an employment discrimination attorney, were appointed by New York Attorney General Letitia James in early March to look into sexual harassment accusations against Cuomo, according to a press release from James’ office.

The New York Times reported that the inquiry is believed to be nearing an end and a public report, which will shed light on the inner workings of Cuomo’s office and its workplace culture, is expected to be released by the end of summer.

Lindsey Boylan accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct in a Twitter thread in December 2020. Since then, multiple women, both identified and anonymous, have also accused Cuomo of inappropriate sexual conduct, including groping, kissing, and sexual harassment.

Cuomo has issued repeated denials.

Despite dozens of New York lawmakers asking him to resign, Cuomo has said he will not step down and that he “never touched anyone inappropriately.”