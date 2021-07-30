Gov. Abbott banned COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates in Texas, despite cases continuing to rise in the state

In this Wednesday, March 17, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference about migrant children detentions, in Dallas. Associated Press/LM Otero

Texas Gov. Abbott signed a new executive order on Friday banning mask mandates and vaccine passports.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Texas Gov. Abbott signed an executive order on Friday, banning COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates in Texas, despite cases continuing to rise in the state.

The order bans government entities from requiring masks or vaccine documentation for employees and also disallows private businesses from mandating masks or vaccine passports for customers. Fines of $US1,000 ($AU1,361) will be doled out to those who violate the order, and private entities receiving state funding are at risk of losing the funding if they go against the order.

Cases have risen in Texas as the Delta variant spreads, and on Friday there were 6,347 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Department of Health.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.