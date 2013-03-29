Flavored Sea Salts Add A Hint Of Garlic, Jalapeno, Or Truffle To Your Meal

This is the 8 Sea Salt Starter Set from SaltFrenzy.



Why We Love It: Sea salt has fewer preservatives than regular table salt, and is a favourite ingredient in top dishes at trendy restaurants. The sea salt from SaltFrenzy takes it a step further by adding flavours like black truffle, chilli verde, garlic, rosemary, and even Merlot, so you can season your food in one step.

For those sceptical about the cooking merits of flavored sea salt, Salt Frenzy even allows you to try two free sea salt samples (plus shipping), which come with a 20 per cent off code for future purchases.

Where To Buy: Available through SaltFrenzy’s website.

Cost: The salts range between $2.50 and $6.95, and starter sets range between $14.95 and $22.95.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected].

