The Gourmet Burger Craze Is About To Reach Its Breaking Point

High-end burger chains are all the rage these days, and brands like Smashburger and Five Guys Burgers and Fries have rode the wave with impressive results.But the “gourmet” burger craze may be reaching its breaking point, according to Bloomberg.



Bob Goldin, EVP at food industry consulting and research firm Technomic, told Bloomberg:

“There’s definitely this whole new niche that’s emerged. In the next 12 to 24 months, we’re going to start seeing signs of saturation. You’re going to see a shakeout.”

How’d it get this way?

Everyone in the segment has been trying to get a piece of this new niche market, and fancy burgers are popping up everywhere.

High-end brands like Umami Burger and the Counter are expanding in a hurry. Meanwhile, even McDonald’s and Burger King are trying hard to come up with new, higher-end items to cater to that crowd.

But something has to give. Eventually, people will have had enough, and the market won’t be able to sustain all of these brands.

