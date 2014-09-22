Goulburn Jail Has Gone Into Lockdown After The Worst Riot In 10 Years

Goulburn jail/ Google Maps

Goulburn Jail has experienced its worst riot in ten years, resulting in a complete lockdown of the maximum security prison, one of the highest security prisons in Australia.

Rioting inmates shouting “Allah Akbar”, translated as “God is great”, had to be controlled with tear gas after they threatened guards with homemade weapons and broke through an internal fence.

The fight is believed to have started at 3pm on Saturday after staff told the prisoners that good behaviour privileges were being taken away because they had verbally abused guards.

The Daily Telegraph reports an inside source said “The issue wasn’t a Muslim-related issue, but it was the Muslim guys who got into it, yelling out to Allah.”

No prisoners held in the Goulburn’s Supermax facility were involved in the fight.

Since the terror alert has been raised to “high”, jails across the country have been told to increase their surveillance and watch for suspicious activities.

Police continue to investigate the incident at Goulburn.

