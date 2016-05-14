Gough Whitlam’s childhood home in Melbourne has been demolished for a mansion

Photo: 9 News.

The Melbourne home where former prime minister Gough Whitlam was born, Ngara, has been demolished for a mansion.

The single-storey red brick home in Kew where Whitlam spent 18 months of his childhood was bulldozed yesterday after the state’s planning department overruled the council’s decision to give the home heritage protection.

The Heritage Council of Victoria ruled last year “that the place is not of cultural heritage significance to the State of Victoria and does not warrant inclusion in the Victorian Heritage Register”.

The property was described by the council as being “of modest size and standard design” with the original home featuring a living room, dining room, three bedrooms, a kitchen and a bathroom.

It was bought by a Chinese investor for $3.3 million in 2013 who planned to knock down the property on the day of Whitlam’s death in October 2014, but it was pushed back for national mourning.

Boroondara Council said that they were “disappointed” by the decision with mayor Jim Parke noting that “Booroondara values its heritage highly”.

Seriously Booroondara Council… How is a century old home not deemed 'important'?? Demolishing Gough Whitlam's birthplace is a travesty. — Jane Gazzo (@JaneGazzo) May 13, 2016

The news follows the recent demolition of another iconic house where the 1980s and ’90s sitcom Mother and Son was filmed in Sydney’s inner west.

It was sold for $1.95 million in 2014 with plans to build two new houses on the site.

