JUST ANNOUNCED: GoTryItOn Closes Seed Round And Releases iPhone App

Marissa Evans confirmed her company, GoTryItOn.com, has closed a round of seed funding. Investors include Index Partners and angels; the amount is undisclosed.



GoTryItOn.com is a fashion sharing and opinion site. Users upload photos and get real-time feedback on outfits before making purchasing decisions.

Index Ventures’ current portfolio companies include: ASOS, Astley Clarke, Betfair, Just-Eat, Lovefilm and Stardoll. Other notable investors include Alex Zubillaga, an investor in Yipit, Chartbeat, DoubleTwist, and more.

The past year, 26-year-old Evans has been building her company from her savings account after debuting at SXSW.

So what will Evans do with her new startup cash? “We are going to use the funding to really develop the platform out to transform the social retailing space by helping people answer the simple question, What should I wear?” she says. They’re hiring developers and marketing people as well.

According to Evans, the site has 10,000+ current users and more than 1,000,000 comments. With the launch of an iPhone app, Evans can only expect her users to grow.

Evans’ iPhone app includes:

Personal profile -you will be able to quickly access “my looks” and “my reviews” right from the app

Ability to compare between multiple looks at once on the app- users can upload up to four looks at a time and compare and contrast on the go

Location of the uploader will be highlighted in the app, allowing for users to see where specific trends are coming from

Share your look with your contact book right after upload, so it’s possible to send to just friends on the go

Face/blur feature on the app allows users to remain slightly anonymous when they want

“Next look” feature makes it easy to vote and move right to the next look

For the backstory on Marissa Evans and her experience launching GoTryItOn.com, click here.

