GoTryItOn Raises Another $3 Million To Launch A Professional Style Network

Photo: Marissa Evans

Startup 2010 company GoTryItOn raised $3 million from SPA Investments, Index Ventures and other investors.Last fall, it raised an undisclosed seed round. It’s a direct competitor to Ashton Kutcher backed app, Fashism.



The “What should i wear” fashion app will use the money to launch a professional style network that will help people decide what to buy and wear.

Brands will be able to offer users clothing suggestions, and GoTryItOn will either take a cut of transactions or have brands pay to interact with the users.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.