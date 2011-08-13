GoTryItOn Raises Another $3 Million To Launch A Professional Style Network

Alyson Shontell
Marissa Evans

Photo: Marissa Evans

Startup 2010 company GoTryItOn raised $3 million from SPA Investments, Index Ventures and other investors.Last fall, it raised an undisclosed seed round.  It’s a direct competitor to Ashton Kutcher backed app, Fashism.

The “What should i wear” fashion app will use the money to launch a professional style network that will help people decide what to buy and wear.

Brands will be able to offer users clothing suggestions, and GoTryItOn will either take a cut of transactions or have brands pay to interact with the users.

