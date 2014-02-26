How To Protect Your IPhone, IPad And Computer From The Security Problem That Affects Every Single Apple Device

The “Gotofail” bug that presented a security problem to every single Apple device has now been fixed on mobile devices as well as on customers’ computers running OS X.

If you haven’t recently updated your Apple device, computer or otherwise, be sure to make this a nonissue and do so.

On an iPhone or iPad, you’ll want to plug your phone in as if you’re charging it, open the Settings app, select “General,” then “Software Update,” and follow the instructions that appear.

Those on a Mac running OS X should need to start up the App Store, click on the “Updates” option, and follow the instructions that appear there.

In the notice that accompanied the software update, Apple rather plainly copped to the mistake, writing that “an attacker” could “intercept user credentials or other sensitive information.”

