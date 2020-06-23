An incredible gothic mansion in Scotland is going on sale for $1, but it needs a lot of work

National Property Auction Run-down mansion The Elms in Scotland.

A mansion in Scotland is up for auction with a starting price of just £1 ($US1.25).

The Elms in Arbroath is a listed building but is “in poor condition throughout” so it’s being sold as a “fantastic development opportunity.”

It was formerly a private home, hotel, and orphanage.

National Property Auctions The Elms has been described as a ‘fantastic development opportunity.’

Built in the 1850s, The Elms was first a private mansion before then being turned into a hotel followed by an orphanage.

For the past 17 years, it’s been lying empty.

“This property is a massive opportunity for a developer to restore the building to its former glory,” said National Property Auctions Managing Director Mandi Cooper in a press release.

“The Elms was built for the mill-owning Corsar family.

National Property Auctions The property has been lying empty for the past 17 years.

“It operated as a hotel until World War II when it was requisitioned by the War Office, before becoming a children’s home of the World-Wide Evangelisation Crusade, so as you can see it has lots of interesting history.”

The Elms previously had planning permission to be converted into six apartments and five dwelling houses, however, the permission has since expired.

The property is listed as having “excellent transport links,” with regular train and bus services between Arbroath and Dundee and Aberdeen, as well as other surrounding towns and villages within Angus.

National Property Auctions The building was previously used as a private home, a hotel, and an orphanage.

“There are schools at primary and secondary levels and major supermarkets all within a reasonably short walking distance of the site,” the listing reads.

“This is a rare opportunity for a developer to pick up an A listed building and restore it into its formal glory,” Cooper said.

The auction is set to take place on Friday, July 17 at 11 a.m. BST with a guide price of £1 ($US1.25), but it’s likely the final selling price will be significantly higher.

