Gothamist Needs Director of Sales

Help Wanted: Gothamist LLC Director of Sales

Have you always longed to join the sleek, well-organised machine that is Gothamist.com? Well, now is your chance! We’re looking to hire a full-time Director of Sales to manage our advertising sales and business development. The job will be on site at our office downtown. Here’s the job description:



Gothamist LLC, the leading network of local blogs, is looking for a full-time Director of Sales to develop and expand its client base of advertisers. More about us: www.gothamistllc.com

The Director of Sales will be responsible for all inbound and outbound sales across our network of sites. The position is located at our downtown New York office, and will report directly to our Publisher. If you’ve been working in interactive ad sales and are ready to graduate to a leadership position in an entrepreneurial environment, read on.

Requirements:

*at least three years of interactive sales experience in New York City.

*strong relationships in several industry verticals.

*excellent communication and presentation skills

*a deep understanding of technology and the internet.

*ability to develop new leads and nurture existing relationships– as well as maintaining our lead database

*strong analytical skills and organizational skills.

*familiarity with blogs and independent publishing

*experience managing formal advertising RFP/IO/Invoice process.

*ability to manage and forecast ad inventory, and flight campaigns

*experience putting together added-value/outside-the-box sponsorship and partnership campaigns.

Salary: competitive base salary and percentage of sales.