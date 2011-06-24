Journalists! This Website Will Pay You $5000 For 5000 Words

Gothamist, the terrific New York-based website about all things New York (including a healthy dose of pro-bike rage) has decided to get into the long-form journalism game.



Big time.

Yesterday, the site announced they will pay one journalist $5000 to write a long-form non-fiction piece in the 5,000 to 15,000 word range.

$5000.

Plus! They are going to edit it and publish it to eBook singles (an angle magazines like the New Yorker and Rolling Stone should perhaps consider). If that latter makes a profit they will share that with you, too.

Here’s the details. You only have until next Friday, so get cracking.

How it will work: We will pay one journalist $5,000 to write a long-form non-fiction piece in the 5,000 to 15,000 word range. Subject: Something relevant to our audience of over one million 20-36 year-old readers in New York, timely but with a shelf-life longer than a week. We’re open to any topic, although we would like something that could be well-illustrated with photos or infographics.

We’ll cover the editing and production and then publish the piece to the various eBook singles platforms (Kindle, Apple, etc.) with a reasonable price: $1 to $3. Then we’ll handle advertising the piece on our NYC site. If this experiment makes a profit, we’ll share them with the writer once we’ve recouped our initial costs. Will this work? We’re not sure—but we want to find out.

