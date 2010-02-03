Gothamist Co-Founder Blasts A Reply To Rival The New York Times

Gothamist publisher and co-founder Jake Dobkin published a sound-off to the New York Times on his Facebook page, blasting the paper for “sucking on the teat of some old rich guy (or heirs!).”



In preparation for a Times panel that will take place Thursday morning, moderator David Carr emailed each panelist a question. Here’s his question for Jake:

Jake, you’ve competed with the NYTimes in the metro space. It has formidable resources, but how do you see the newspaper landing in the local market? Do you think that the incoming cohort of consumers see the Times as a credible editorial resource in New York political and cultural affairs?

And here’s Jake’s Facebook response:

I don’t think a paper that loses millions of dollars a year and funds itself by taking extraordinary loans from plutocratic Mexican billionaires can be said to be competing in anything, Metro or otherwise. My feeling is you only get to congratulate yourself if you produce a great product and make money doing it — you don’t get any points for doing just the first half. And that doesn’t just go for you guys — I don’t think any magazine or newspaper that supports itself by sucking on the teat of some old rich guy (or heirs!) should be giving anyone else advice.

Read the rest of his reply.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.