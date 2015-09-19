The actor who plays Penguin wants Pee-Wee Herman to play his dad on 'Gotham'

Fox The Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) and his mother (Carol Kane) have a close relationship on ‘Gotham.’ One thing the series hasn’t touched on yet is what happened to the character’s dad.

If you’ve seen “Gotham,” Fox’s hit prequel series about a young Bruce Wayne years before he becomes Batman, you’ll recognise Robin Lord Taylor who plays Oswald Cobblepot, the future Penguin.

Lord Taylor has reinvented the role, showing how a frail, fledgling underling grew to become a master manipulator and the self-proclaimed “King of Gotham” by season one’s end.

While we’ve seen a lot of Cobblepot’s backstory so far, complete with his mother, played by Carol Kane, we haven’t seen a peek at his dad.

That’s something Robin Lord Taylor would love to change.

During a conference call for the series Friday, Lord Taylor told press he’d love for Penguin’s father to make an appearance in the future of the series.

He even has someone in mind for the part.

“I had the immense pleasure of meeting Paul Reubens the other day and I’ve been a lifelong Pee-Wee Herman fan, and Paul Reubens fan, and I’m sure as you know he played Oswald’s father in ‘Batman Returns.’ I would just love it if we could get him on … if we could establish Oswald’s parents and have it be Paul Reubens,” said the actor. “That would be incredible.”

As Lord Taylor mentioned, Reubens played Cobblepot’s father in Tim Burton’s 1992 “Batman” sequel starring Michael Keaton.

Here’s Reubens in the part with Diane Salinger, who played Cobblepot’s mother in the film.

Warner Bros. Yep! That’s Reubens rocking a monocle before the Penguin made it part of his signature look.

It would be a walk down memory lane for Reubens if he ever reprised the character.

What do you think? Would you like to see Reubens make a cameo as Oswald’s dad in the future on “Gotham”?

The series returns to Fox Monday, September 21 at 9 p.m.

