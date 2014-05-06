There's A Batman TV Show Coming To Fox -- Here's The First Trailer

Kirsten Acuna

Batman is coming to television this fall.

Monday afternoon, Fox officially picked up prequel series “Gotham” starring Ben McKenzie (“Southland”), David Mazouz (“Touch”), Donal Logue (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Vikings”), and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Described as “an origin story revealing a new chapter that has never been told,” the show will follow a very young Bruce Wayne (Mazouz) and Detective James Gordon (McKenzie) before the boy becomes the Bat.

Fox released the first teaser trailer for the series last night that has been filming in New York City.

Check it out below:

Here’s who you’ll see on the series:

David Mazouz (“Touch”) will play the young Bruce Wayne.

Gotham bruce wayneGotham / YouTube

Ben McKenzie will play James Gordon before he’s the Commissioner of Gotham City.

Ben mckenzie detective james gordonFox

Donal Logue is Gordon’s partner and mentor Detective Harvey Bullock.

Gotham harvey bullockFOX

Sean Pertwee (“Elementary” / “Camelot”) is the Wayne Butler, Alfred Pennyworth.

Alfred pennyworth gothamFOX

Newcomer Camren Bicondova is orphan Selina Kyle and the future Catwoman.

Selina kyle gothamFOX

Robin Lord Taylor is a young Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin.

The penguin gothamFOX

Jada Pinkett Smith is gangster Fish Mooney.

Jada pinkett smith tv showGotham / YouTube

Cory Michael Smith is a young Edward Nygma/Riddler.

Riddler gothamFox / Gotham trailer

Clare Foley is Ivy Pepper who eventually becomes Poison Ivy.

Poison ivy gothamFox/Gotham trailer

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.