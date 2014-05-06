There's A Batman TV Show Coming To Fox -- Here's The First Trailer

Batman is coming to television this fall.

Monday afternoon, Fox officially picked up prequel series “Gotham” starring Ben McKenzie (“Southland”), David Mazouz (“Touch”), Donal Logue (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Vikings”), and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Described as “an origin story revealing a new chapter that has never been told,” the show will follow a very young Bruce Wayne (Mazouz) and Detective James Gordon (McKenzie) before the boy becomes the Bat.

Fox released the first teaser trailer for the series last night that has been filming in New York City.

David Mazouz (“Touch”) will play the young Bruce Wayne.

Ben McKenzie will play James Gordon before he’s the Commissioner of Gotham City.

Donal Logue is Gordon’s partner and mentor Detective Harvey Bullock.

Sean Pertwee (“Elementary” / “Camelot”) is the Wayne Butler, Alfred Pennyworth.

Newcomer Camren Bicondova is orphan Selina Kyle and the future Catwoman.

Robin Lord Taylor is a young Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin.

Jada Pinkett Smith is gangster Fish Mooney.

Cory Michael Smith is a young Edward Nygma/Riddler.

Clare Foley is Ivy Pepper who eventually becomes Poison Ivy.

