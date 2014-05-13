Fox Chairman: Batman Prequel 'Gotham' Will Be This Fall's Biggest Show

Last week, Fox announced it picked up Batman prequel series “Gotham” for a full season this fall.

The origin story will follow the adventures of a young Bruce Wayne along with Detective James Gordon’s rise to Commissioner.

Monday morning during Fox’s programming conference call the network’s Broadcast Chairman Kevin Reilly gave high praise to the drama, predicting it will be “this season’s biggest and noisiest hit.”

“When you get these franchises with some built in profiles and anticipation … I think the anticipation and the build up can can exceed the delivery,” said Reilly. “While I felt like we potentially had something really huge in ‘Gotham,’ you’re always nervous that it won’t live up.”

Reilly continued saying the show feels like it will live up to the hype, saying it has something that sets it apart from ABC’s superhero series “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

“This is conjecture on my part but I think they (ABC) struggled with that to find the creative footing on ‘Avengers,'” said Reilly. “Also, those weren’t the actual franchise characters.”

In contrast, “Gotham” will revolve around characters audiences are familiar with like The Penguin, Commissioner Gordon, Bruce Wayne, and The Riddler.

“It really feels like it knows what it is and the real selling point to me with ‘Gotham’ right from the get go was these are the actual series franchise characters,” said Reilly.

Reilly notes some original characters will also be introduced like gangster Fish Mooney (Jada Pinkett Smith).

While the Fox series may have familiar characters, the roles are still being filled by actors fans may not recognise in the roles.

Ben McKenzie (“The OC,” “Southland”) will play Detective Gordon while David Mazouz (“Touch”) will play the young Wayne.

The future Catwoman will be played by newcomer Camren Bicondova. Robin Lord Taylor who has appeared in “The Walking Dead” and “The Good Wife” will play the Penguin.

You can view the entire cast, here.

This isn’t the first time a network has attempted a “Batman”-themed sitcom.

The WB, before it eventually became CW, aired “Birds of Prey” back in 2002.

The show, which followed the adventures of Batman and Catwoman’s daughter, lasted one season. “Birds of Prey” had a big ratings dropoff after the premiere episode which teased Mark Hamill voicing the Joker.

However, that was long before Christopher Nolan’s famed “The Dark Knight” series hit theatres.

“Gotham” will premiere this fall on Mondays at 8 p.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.