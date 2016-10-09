The 'Gotham' cast compared Donald Trump to a Batman villain and urged fans to vote for Hillary Clinton at Comic Con

Welcome to Gotham in real life.

During a panel at New York Comic Con, stars from “Gotham” nailed down a comparison of villain Penguin and real Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Robin Lord Taylor, who portrays the famed Batman villain, spoke about his character’s most recent arc as a mayoral candidate in the city and explained how the show has begun to mirror reality.

“I think the ‘Gotham’ writers are writing our actual reality right now, and that’s probably the scariest thing you can possibly imagine,” he said.

As Taylor described Penguin’s attempts to portray himself as a worthy candidate, there is a slight and “entirely intentional” homage to a particular presidential candidate, Trump.

“Our show is like any comic really, in that the stories are written to reflect the times in which we live,” he added.

Later, the panel turned into an impassioned plea for people to vote for Hillary Clinton, led by Erin Richards, who portrays Barbara Kean on the show.

Though she can’t vote as a citizen of the United Kingdom, she mentioned the 2005 recording released Friday by the Washington Post that featured Donald Trump saying vulgar things about women to Billy Bush of “Access Hollywood.” She said it was “embarrassing” that he was running for president and urged the audience to vote on her behalf and for the sake of the country.

Taylor added that if Penguin were ever caught on a hot mic, “he wouldn’t say anything nearly as vulgar and disgusting.”

Fans cheered.

Even this villain knows there’s a line you shouldn’t cross.

