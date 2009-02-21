Got Two Hours To Burn? Watch This Google Video On The Smart Grid

Jay Yarow

Google and GE are serious about teaming up to tell you about the smart grid. How serious? Serious enough to put this soporific 2 hour video on YouTube talking about their efforts. Or we assume that’s what it’s about. We got 16 seconds into and decided  there was a better way to spend our time. If anyone wants to watch and explain what happens, that’s what our comment section is for.

Or you can discuss this nit-picky question: How much energy is going to get needlessly eaten up by people watching this video?

(Via Dave Burdick)

