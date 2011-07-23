'Got Milk?' Pulls Its Controversial PMS Ads, Yet Calls Them A Success Anyway

The California Milk Processor Board — the folks responsible for all the “Got milk?” ads — pulled its latest ad campaign that portrayed milk as a cure for the symptoms of PMS.



It only lasted 10 days, but the board says the campaign served its purpose and proclaims it a success. The milk board’s executive director Steve James told the New York Times, “I don’t see it as ending it or pulling the plug. We accomplished what we set out to accomplish.”

He also said they now want to set the stage for a more toned-down discussion about the subject. The board has taken down the original website EverythingIDoIsWrong.org and replaced it with GotDiscussion.org.

That may be difficult. The public outcry — especially from women — against the campaign was intense, and even prompted a set of parody ads from FunnyOrDie.

