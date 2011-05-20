"American Idol" Contestant Lauren Alaina Visits Her Tornado-Ravaged Hometown For The First Time (VIDEO)

Lauren Alaina had a good night on “American Idol” this evening — she made it into the final two, along with Scotty McCreery. (Haley Reinhart was voted off.)



But Alaina’s week had been extremely sad up until that point.

While McCreery and Reinhart enjoyed jubilant parades and impromptu concerts in their hometowns, Alaina returned to hers — Rossville, Ga. — and saw, for the first time, the damage severe storms had inflicted on the region.

“I had my last basketball game at that school,” the 16-year-old said tearfully as her chauffeured SUV passed a destroyed building.

Alaina also met with an 11-year-old boy who had saved his family from the storms.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.