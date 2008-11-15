Got Facebook Mutual Friends With Anyone In Obama Administration?

The New York Observer ran a list of all the potential bigs in the new administration who are on Facebook. Ok, that’s interesting. But whats even more fun is to click on their friend lists to see who you know in common.



Hmmm, makes things a lot easier when it gets to calling in favours time!

Here’s a partial list—with some of the less well known names, but maybe you’re more likely to know through friends?—from The New York Observer:

Jason Furman

Senior economic adviser

Friends: 475, including Joe Conason; Jonathan Cohn of The New Republic; New Yorker senior editor Amy Davidson; Larry Summers; Jacob Weisberg, Slate group chairman

Fun facts: His baby is his profile picture.

Stephanie Cutter

Chief spokesperson for the Obama-Biden Transition Project; senior adviser, chief of staff to Michelle Obama

Friends: 556, including kids book writer David Adler; Howard Kurtz; Lynn Sweet; David Brock; Mark Halperin

Heather Higginbottom

Campaign senior policy strategist and longtime aide to Senator John F. Kerry

Friends: 365, including Jason Furman; Samantha Power; Huffington Post political director Hilary Rosen

Joe Rospars

Obama campaign’s new-media director

Friends: 828, including Adam Green, director of strategic campaigns for MoveOn.org; Politico’s Ben Smith; NBC’s Chuck Todd; Howard Dean

Jon Favreau

Obama speechwriter

Friends: 588, including ABC’s Melinda Arons, the producer who was pulled from travelling with the Kucinich campaign; Portfolio’s Matt Cooper; Mackey Dykes, finance manager for the Obama campaign; Peter Koechley, former Onion managing editor

Tommy Vietor

Possible press staff morale chief, named transition team spokesman

Friends: 619, including NYT political reporter Julie Bosman; Washington Times White House correspondent Christina Bellantoni; former Giuliani press secretary Leonardo Alcivar

Fun facts: He’s from Dedham, Mass., and belongs to the I’m Rooting for Andy Kelly-Hayes in “I Survived a Japanese Game Show” group and a Cocksmen “page,” which seems to be a sports page for Bunk Hunter video game players.

Katie McCormick Lelyveld

Press secretary to Michelle Obama

Friends: 543, including political speechwriter Wendy Button; official Obama campaign blogger Sam Graham-Felsen; Newsweek correspondent Richard Wolffe; Maggie Haberman, New York Daily News reporter and daughter of NYT columnist Clyde Haberman Fun facts: According to her wall, her nickname is “KML,” and she attended Georgetown University; according to a Facebook quiz, she’s like Carrie on Sex and the City.

Neera Tanden

Possible domestic policy adviser

Friends: 178, including Alexandra Acker, national executive director of the Young Democrats of America; David Beaubaire, DreamWorks executive; Patti Solis Doyle, chief of staff to Joe Biden; Clare Coleman, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Mid-Hudson Valley; Evan Wolfson, civil rights attorney

Fun facts: According to a Nov. 1 status message, her college roommate, Tamica Washington-Miller, a professional dancer in L.A., thought she was a Republican

Reggie Love

Obama’s personal aide

Friends: 2,534, including Portfolio’s Matt Cooper; Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau; Obama book editor Rachel Klayman; actor Kal Penn

Chris Hughes

Facebook co-founder, runs my.BarackObama.com

Friends: 1,281, including Russ Feingold, senator from Wisconsin; Newsweek correspondent Howard Fineman; BuzzMachine’s Jeff Jarvis; Stanford Law professor Lawrence Lessig; MoveOn’s executive director, Eli Pariser; NYT Decoder blogger Brian Stelter.

To see more go to The New York Observer>

