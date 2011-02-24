Got Budget Issues??…Follow Detroit’s Plan

Hmmm…Don’t know what to do when budgets need to get cut??

Close almost 50% of schools!..duh!!



Makes sense, right? Well, it does to Detroit, Michigan who has plans to close 50% of its schools within the next 2 years if they don’t receive federal funding for educational needs. This means that classes can hold as many as 62 students at one time.

That’s A LOT of students. I didn’t go to the smallest of schools, nor was it one of the biggest, but I don’t ever recall seeing that many students in one of my largest lectures while attending college. On record, Detroit schools have accrued a $327 Million deficit over the years.

How and why, you might ask? Well, it’s no surprise the economy has been going through a downward spiral. And with teacher pensions and union contracts continuing to grow, cities are faced with making major cuts, or facing bankruptcy. Although schools have received federal funding, it has still proved to be a waste as American’s literacy have fallen lower amongst world statistics in education.

The good news is there are solutions to this problem which include changing the entire structure and paradigm of how we educate our children. With the internet, online schools, and home schooling – which statistically bring on higher learning and literacy- Schools may have to face alternatives to traditional teaching.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/got-budget-issues-follow-detroits-plan

.

